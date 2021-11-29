Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) a €30.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
AM3D opened at €15.28 ($17.36) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22. SLM Solutions Group has a 52 week low of €12.76 ($14.50) and a 52 week high of €24.50 ($27.84). The business’s 50 day moving average is €17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.24.
About SLM Solutions Group
See Also: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for SLM Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.