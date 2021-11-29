Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) a €30.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AM3D opened at €15.28 ($17.36) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22. SLM Solutions Group has a 52 week low of €12.76 ($14.50) and a 52 week high of €24.50 ($27.84). The business’s 50 day moving average is €17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.24.

About SLM Solutions Group

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

