Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for UGE International Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of UGE International in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Pi Financial also issued estimates for UGE International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on UGE International from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of UGE International stock opened at C$1.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. UGE International has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$3.24.

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

