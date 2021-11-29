Arteris Inc’s (NASDAQ:AIP) Quiet Period Set To End on December 6th

Arteris’ (NASDAQ:AIP) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 6th. Arteris had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During Arteris’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arteris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ AIP opened at $26.29 on Monday. Arteris has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

