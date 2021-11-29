Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $100,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TVAC opened at $10.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11. Thayer Ventures Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

