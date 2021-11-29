Short Interest in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Drops By 55.2%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the October 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VPN opened at $17.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.40. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

