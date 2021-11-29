Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:GACQU) Lock-Up Period Will End on December 6th

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:GACQU) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 6th. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 17,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 9th. The total size of the offering was $170,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

GACQU stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

