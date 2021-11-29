Insider Buying: CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) insider Richard A. Connell bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,205 ($28.81) per share, for a total transaction of £22,050 ($28,808.47).

Shares of LON:CVSG opened at GBX 2,220 ($29.00) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.92. CVS Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,336 ($17.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,835 ($37.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,434.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,360.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $5.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Group from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

