$4.91 Million in Sales Expected for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) will post sales of $4.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.33 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $13.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.13 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $29.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07).

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHAS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

PHAS opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 20,081 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

