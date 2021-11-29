Rupee Market Cap Achieves $70,848.58 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 50.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 28th. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 56.1% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Rupee has a market capitalization of $70,848.58 and approximately $14.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00034836 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

