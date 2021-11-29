CertiK Market Capitalization Achieves $96.52 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. During the last week, CertiK has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $96.52 million and approximately $11.35 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00002903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00062835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00072916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00096906 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.08 or 0.07490554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,478.89 or 1.00265729 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,350,673 coins and its circulating supply is 57,987,256 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CTKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.