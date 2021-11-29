TERA Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 28th. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TERA has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. TERA has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $103,357.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00062835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00072916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00096906 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.08 or 0.07490554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,478.89 or 1.00265729 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

