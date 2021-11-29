Nibble (NBXC) Achieves Market Cap of $139.02

Nibble (CURRENCY:NBXC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Nibble has a market capitalization of $139.02 and approximately $36.00 worth of Nibble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nibble has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Nibble coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nibble alerts:

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 80.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000922 BTC.

About Nibble

Nibble (CRYPTO:NBXC) is a coin. Nibble’s total supply is 2,269,549 coins and its circulating supply is 269,549 coins. Nibble’s official Twitter account is @NibbleNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nibble’s official website is www.nibble-nibble.com

Nibble Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nibble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nibble should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nibble using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NBXCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nibble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nibble and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.