Honest (HNST) Price Tops $0.0214 on Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 28th. Honest has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $592,056.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00063498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00072827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00097459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.33 or 0.07540534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,539.61 or 1.00311393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

