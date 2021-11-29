JUST (JST) Price Hits $0.0743 on Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 28th. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $168.04 million and approximately $431.78 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00063498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00072827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00097459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.33 or 0.07540534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,539.61 or 1.00311393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

