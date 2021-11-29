REPO (REPO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.75 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One REPO coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, REPO has traded 97.2% higher against the US dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $15.75 million and $2.34 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00063498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00072827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00097459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.33 or 0.07540534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,539.61 or 1.00311393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

