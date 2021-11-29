Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Cap Reaches $1.77 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0959 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $580.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

