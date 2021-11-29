Marlin (POND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $43.19 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Marlin has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $73.76 million and $43.19 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00063498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00072827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00097459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.33 or 0.07540534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,539.61 or 1.00311393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

