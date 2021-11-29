Mint Club Price Tops $0.0001 (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mint Club has a market cap of $51.25 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mint Club has traded 80.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00035013 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,148,144,686 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MINTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.