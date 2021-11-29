Merculet Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Merculet has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $138,960.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00063379 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00072958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00097434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.71 or 0.07481480 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,622.11 or 1.00425701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,337,433,873 coins. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

