Ceres (CERES) Hits Market Cap of $1.60 Million

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for $226.19 or 0.00394212 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ceres has traded down 22% against the dollar. Ceres has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $367,859.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ceres alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00063379 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00072958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00097434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.71 or 0.07481480 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,622.11 or 1.00425701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 9,341 coins and its circulating supply is 7,091 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CERESUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.