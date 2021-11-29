PAX Gold (PAXG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $41.91 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for about $1,796.28 or 0.03130608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $317.52 million and $41.91 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00043395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.27 or 0.00237499 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00088760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAXG is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 176,766 coins. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PAXGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.