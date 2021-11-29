Bit-Z Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.48 Million (BZ)

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Bit-Z Token has a total market capitalization of $26.48 million and $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bit-Z Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bit-Z Token has traded 116% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00043444 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008863 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.80 or 0.00236768 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00088326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Bit-Z Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bit-Z Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bit-Z Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bit-Z Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

