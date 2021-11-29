Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is $0.12. 2U posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on TWOU shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

TWOU traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 992,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,589. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.87. 2U has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $59.74.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 42.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

