Analyzing ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Apollo Endosurgery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences N/A -86.71% -42.71% Apollo Endosurgery -29.80% -589.59% -23.95%

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Apollo Endosurgery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $1.59 million 22.59 -$12.33 million ($3.78) -0.53 Apollo Endosurgery $42.05 million 5.64 -$22.61 million ($0.65) -12.71

ReShape Lifesciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollo Endosurgery. Apollo Endosurgery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReShape Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ReShape Lifesciences and Apollo Endosurgery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 3 0 3.00

ReShape Lifesciences currently has a consensus target price of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 351.73%. Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 73.53%. Given ReShape Lifesciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ReShape Lifesciences is more favorable than Apollo Endosurgery.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of -1.16, suggesting that its share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery beats ReShape Lifesciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System. Its products are used by gastroenterologists and bariatric surgeons in a variety of settings to treat multiple gastrointestinal conditions including closure of acute perforations and chronic fistulas; inadvertent perforation of the GI tract; tissue closure after the removal of abnormal lesions in the esophagus, stomach or colon; the treatment of swallowing disorders; esophageal stent fixation and obesity. The company was founded by Christopher J. Gostout and Dennis L. McWilliams in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

