Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

CTTAY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,025. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.64. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.