Belt (BELT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the US dollar. One Belt coin can now be purchased for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00063030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00072783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00096968 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.92 or 0.07465745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,095.33 or 0.99641704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

