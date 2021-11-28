Zap (ZAP) Hits Market Cap of $7.26 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Zap coin can now be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $114,893.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zap has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00043338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00236600 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00088340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZAPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.