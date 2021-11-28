ION (ION) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 56.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One ION coin can now be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $435,014.19 and approximately $8.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ION has traded down 77.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.70 or 0.00196682 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.79 or 0.00704683 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00014490 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00071110 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008519 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000582 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,675,962 coins and its circulating supply is 13,775,962 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

