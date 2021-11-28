RING X PLATFORM Market Capitalization Tops $21.43 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0690 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 46.3% higher against the dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $21.43 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00043338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00236600 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00088340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 310,742,785 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

