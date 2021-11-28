Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Tops $11,001.75 on Exchanges

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 28th. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $12,516.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $11,001.75 or 0.19173179 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00072975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00097465 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,286.55 or 0.07470337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,484.84 or 1.00181071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

