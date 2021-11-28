yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week

yieldfarming.insure (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. yieldfarming.insure has a total market capitalization of $18.31 million and $2,796.00 worth of yieldfarming.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yieldfarming.insure has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One yieldfarming.insure coin can currently be bought for approximately $391.50 or 0.02281515 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,444.01 or 0.98367169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00047789 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.01 or 0.00310228 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $285.50 or 0.00497555 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.72 or 0.00182497 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010862 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001568 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001156 BTC.

yieldfarming.insure Profile

yieldfarming.insure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. yieldfarming.insure’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,780 coins. The official website for yieldfarming.insure is yieldfarming.insure . yieldfarming.insure’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling yieldfarming.insure

