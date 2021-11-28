Datum (DAT) Price Down 51.8% This Week

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Datum has a market capitalization of $317,953.37 and $42,790.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded down 51.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.61 or 0.00238082 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00088565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

DAT is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.