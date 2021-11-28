Pluton Achieves Market Cap of $7.15 Million (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Pluton has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and $332,151.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pluton coin can currently be purchased for $8.39 or 0.00014534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pluton has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00043189 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00237110 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00088733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pluton Profile

PLU is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pluton is plutus.it

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Buying and Selling Pluton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

