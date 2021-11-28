Katalyo Market Capitalization Achieves $1.37 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 28th. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $88,332.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00063375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00073259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00097690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,309.04 or 0.07464556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,688.41 or 0.99933628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

