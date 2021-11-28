Vitae Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. During the last week, Vitae has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on exchanges. Vitae has a market cap of $6.84 million and approximately $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,827.42 or 1.00174429 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 119.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

