Chonk Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Chonk coin can now be bought for about $42.80 or 0.00074148 BTC on major exchanges. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $4,443.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00043189 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00237110 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00088733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

