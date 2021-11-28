Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Down 12.3% This Week

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $3,327.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,603.43 or 0.98054109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00047690 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.62 or 0.00311155 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.22 or 0.00497544 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00014237 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.57 or 0.00182874 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010909 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001559 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001165 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,147,937 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

