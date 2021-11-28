More Coin (MORE) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 28th. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $98,086.10 and approximately $174.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00043189 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00237110 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00088733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

