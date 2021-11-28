Abyss Achieves Market Cap of $6.32 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 28th. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and $140,510.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043181 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.72 or 0.00237533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00088911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

ABYSS is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

