Thore Cash Tops 1-Day Volume of $230,464.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $19,050.28 and $230,464.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

