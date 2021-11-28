ACENT (ACE) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. In the last seven days, ACENT has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. ACENT has a market capitalization of $12.05 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043181 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.72 or 0.00237533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00088911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,471,107 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

