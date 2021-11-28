-$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to announce earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.65) and the highest is ($0.41). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 238.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.80) to ($7.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.31) to ($2.96). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APLS. Wedbush dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.36.

APLS stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 524,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,340. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 12,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 51,679 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 113,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

