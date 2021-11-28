Empty Set Dollar Price Down 7.5% This Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $9.58 million and $73,656.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00073985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00097895 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.75 or 0.07461555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,682.51 or 1.00215670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.