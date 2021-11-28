US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.26. US Ecology posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ECOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 28,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in US Ecology by 19.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 173,882 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in US Ecology by 28.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in US Ecology by 64.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 287.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,989,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECOL traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,975. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.88.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

