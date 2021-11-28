yOUcash Hits Market Capitalization of $1.67 Billion (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 28th. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One yOUcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $259,706.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00235087 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00088620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,722,234,242 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.