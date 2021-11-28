Conceal (CCX) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $113,867.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,621.84 or 0.97940921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00047720 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.08 or 0.00311484 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $287.54 or 0.00497361 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00014216 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.88 or 0.00183144 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00011026 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001555 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,996,137 coins and its circulating supply is 11,415,174 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

