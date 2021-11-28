ETNA Network (ETNA) Reaches One Day Volume of $268,409.00

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. ETNA Network has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $268,409.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ETNA Network has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. One ETNA Network coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00063771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00072956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00098332 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.56 or 0.07463054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,877.70 or 1.00113237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

