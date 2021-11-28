YOU COIN Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $213,210.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00043201 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00233506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00089126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

