Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $593.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to report sales of $593.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $582.39 million and the highest is $610.20 million. Cinemark posted sales of $98.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 504.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 7.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Cinemark by 6.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cinemark by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 13.6% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 5.2% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cinemark stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,645,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

