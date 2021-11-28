The Sandbox (SAND) Trading Up 82.4% This Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 28th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for $7.47 or 0.00012938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion and approximately $6.44 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 82.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00262061 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.19 or 0.00579161 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SANDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.